Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 1.4% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 9,974,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 56,723,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MARA shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.58.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

