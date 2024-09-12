Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Up 1,033.3% in August

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 1,033.3% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,497,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

