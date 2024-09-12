Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Lifted by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.66. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -21.24%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Durn bought 1,425 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.21 per share, with a total value of $100,049.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,013.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.