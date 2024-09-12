Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.46% of Mastercard worth $1,875,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $488.01 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.06.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,467 shares of company stock worth $431,056,895 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

