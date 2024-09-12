Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,584,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,399,279,000 after acquiring an additional 330,872 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after purchasing an additional 676,452 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,651,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,574,347,000 after purchasing an additional 43,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $4,595,559,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,250,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,266,000 after buying an additional 38,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $488.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,585,476.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.