Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher P. Calvert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher P. Calvert acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 32,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,550 shares of company stock worth $707,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

