McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after buying an additional 26,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MKC opened at $82.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $84.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

