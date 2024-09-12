McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Boosted by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 194,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 33.9% during the second quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 19.4% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

