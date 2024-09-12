McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,480 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

