McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Trimmed by Trueblood Wealth Management LLC

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in McDonald’s by 66.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,471,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,542,550,000 after buying an additional 2,193,769 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on MCD

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $290.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $209.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.66.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.