MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock Price Down 17.5%

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.69. 60,698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,602,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.

MediaCo Stock Down 12.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaCo

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MediaCo stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. It also offers digital advertising, and events, which includes sponsorships, ticket sales, licensing, and syndication services.

