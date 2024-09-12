Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $5.50. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 9,702,958 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BNP Paribas cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

In other news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

