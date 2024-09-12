MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 38880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
MediPharm Labs Stock Down 7.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.
MediPharm Labs Company Profile
MediPharm Labs Corp., a pharmaceutical company, produces and sells pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates, and advanced derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products.
