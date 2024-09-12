Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at C$12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$69.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments will post 2.3918919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

