Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Melcor Developments Stock Performance

Shares of Melcor Developments stock opened at C$12.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55. Melcor Developments has a 52 week low of C$10.65 and a 52 week high of C$12.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$374.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter. Melcor Developments had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of C$69.71 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Melcor Developments will post 2.3918919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melcor Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Land, Properties, REIT, and Golf divisions. It develops, owns, and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

