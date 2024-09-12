Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Trading 0.3% Higher

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.20 and last traded at $25.20. 12,766 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 11,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

Institutional Trading of Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINO Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

