Merchants Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:MBINM)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Merchants Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.
