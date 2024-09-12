Merchants Bancorp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:MBINM)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.62.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.