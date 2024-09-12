Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 679.7% in August

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 679.7% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Metallis Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 88,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Metallis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.

About Metallis Resources

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

