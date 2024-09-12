Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 679.7% in August

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 679.7% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Metallis Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MTLFF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 88,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08. Metallis Resources has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.16.
About Metallis Resources
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metallis Resources
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.