Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Buys C$25,347.00 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Kevin Price bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$50.69 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.00.

Methanex Stock Up 1.3 %

MX stock traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,833. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$62.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$49.21 and a 12 month high of C$74.25. The company has a market cap of C$3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.7762448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 35.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

