MetisDAO Achieves Market Cap of $181.43 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $30.46 or 0.00052326 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $181.43 million and $4.18 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00009619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001041 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,239.28 or 1.00047045 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 30.37094774 USD and is up 3.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $4,998,269.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

