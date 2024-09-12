Metro (TSE:MRU) Hits New 12-Month High at $86.47

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$86.47 and last traded at C$86.43, with a volume of 53692 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$85.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upgraded Metro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cfra raised their price target on Metro from C$76.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Metro from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$84.25.

Metro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$82.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.25.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.35. Metro had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of C$6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.58 billion.

Metro Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Metro’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

Featured Stories

