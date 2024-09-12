Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Gap Down to $49.70

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.70, but opened at $48.69. Metropolitan Bank shares last traded at $48.40, with a volume of 9,691 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.50 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $553.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.03.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,513.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Metropolitan Bank news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,936,125.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $55,385.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,513.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 235,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 159,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 146,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

