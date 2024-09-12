Michael Rowles Sells 35,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Rowles sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $3,417,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,447 shares in the company, valued at $16,349,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

LYV stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,647,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,374. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110,097 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after buying an additional 1,415,173 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,658,000 after buying an additional 155,920 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,346,000 after buying an additional 388,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,171,000 after buying an additional 1,093,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

