Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Up 2.2%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $416.33 and last traded at $414.51. 4,727,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,563,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $405.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,552,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $15,600,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 496,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,292.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,022 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $14,238,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

