Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Short Interest Down 69.6% in August

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSBIP traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,512. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

