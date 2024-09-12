Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Down 86.5% in August

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Millennium Group International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MGIH traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.

About Millennium Group International

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, rest of Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers paper packaging products, including cardboard boxes, gift boxes, displays, corrugated outer cartons, manuals, and user guides to footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics industries; and packaging solutions to various luxury products industries.

