Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH) Short Interest Down 86.5% in August

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Millennium Group International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MGIH traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.19. Millennium Group International has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51.
About Millennium Group International
