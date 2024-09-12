Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Trading Up 0.5%

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.89 and last traded at C$16.81. 231,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 88,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.73.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MI.UN shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.02.
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.
