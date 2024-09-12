Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Takes $148,000 Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $117.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.71. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $110.51 and a one year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.