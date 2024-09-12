Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Insider Suzanne L. Helen Sells 660 Shares of Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $148.38 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.97.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 32,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

