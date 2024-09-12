Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $334.72 and last traded at $333.99. Approximately 170,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 493,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $323.72.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $297.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.76 and its 200-day moving average is $345.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $136,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,583.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,260.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after buying an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth $69,320,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 434.6% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,181,000 after buying an additional 150,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

