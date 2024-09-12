Monero (XMR) Market Cap Reaches $3.15 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $170.58 or 0.00295538 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $61.29 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,719.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.77 or 0.00578268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107408 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00031923 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00034496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00083655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.