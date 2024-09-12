Montis Financial LLC Acquires 12,656 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Montis Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $82.54 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average is $79.33. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

