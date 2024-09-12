Montis Financial LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Montis Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO stock opened at $95.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.86. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.