MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Shares of MLTX opened at $46.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.89 and a beta of 1.26. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $64.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 29.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

