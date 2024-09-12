MY Wealth Management Inc. Sells 157 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MY Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.2% of MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MY Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $480.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $552.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.45.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

