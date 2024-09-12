MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MYR Group from $170.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $172.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.75.

MYR Group stock opened at $94.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $181.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.93.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.98). MYR Group had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $828.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MYR Group will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MYR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MYR Group by 21.9% in the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

