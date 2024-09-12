Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0401 on Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $5,934.24 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00074316 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020926 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,131.04 or 0.40004609 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

