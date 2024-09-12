Needham & Company LLC Boosts Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Price Target to $33.00

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $26.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $27.39.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 278,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Zeta Global by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 79,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at $18,664,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

