Nelson Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,671,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 250.7% in the second quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 117,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,823,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,884,000 after purchasing an additional 98,676 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $557.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $552.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.45. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

