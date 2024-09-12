Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Oracle by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,236 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

NYSE ORCL opened at $157.13 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

