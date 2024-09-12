Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth $33,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $249.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.89, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.88 and a 200-day moving average of $268.78.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,897. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

