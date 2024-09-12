Nelson Capital Management LLC Has $17.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $224.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.81 and a 200 day moving average of $222.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

