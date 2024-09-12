Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total value of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,452,097.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $341.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.03 and a 200-day moving average of $311.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $224.64 and a one year high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

