Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Director Abigail Blunt Purchases 49,045 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) Director Abigail Blunt purchased 49,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $44,630.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nerdy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NRDY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,622. The firm has a market cap of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.69. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nerdy by 11.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nerdy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 4.1% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nerdy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 58,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.58.

Nerdy Company Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

