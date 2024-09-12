Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NSRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nestlé from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

NSRGY opened at $103.43 on Monday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nestlé in the 1st quarter worth about $111,100,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 952,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 9.9% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 257,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its holdings in Nestlé by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 102,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

