NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Citigroup

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

NET Power Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NPWR traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 238,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,759. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. NET Power has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $17.62.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that NET Power will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other NET Power news, major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,067.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 231,327 shares of company stock worth $1,811,689 over the last 90 days. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NET Power by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP boosted its position in NET Power by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 139,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in NET Power during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

