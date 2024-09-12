NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,515 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,036 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises about 0.5% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $398,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,337 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total transaction of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,670.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,395,146 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.47. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

