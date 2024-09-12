Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 1.2 %

Netflix stock opened at $681.47 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $711.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $659.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total value of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,372 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.81, for a total transaction of $966,999.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,831 shares of company stock valued at $102,721,884 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.



