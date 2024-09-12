Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $155,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.10 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 13.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.13.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

