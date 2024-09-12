Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the first quarter worth $155,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NBXG opened at 12.10 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of 9.31 and a 52 week high of 13.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.13.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 4 Stocks to Watch as Analysts Adjust Their Expectations
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Super Micro’s Delayed Filing: A Warning or an Opportunity?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Key Reasons Why Rocket Companies Stock Will Rally Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.