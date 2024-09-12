New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after buying an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,162,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 48,822 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after acquiring an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the period. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 451,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $98.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.