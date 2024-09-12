New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 130 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,454,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,624 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.62 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.85.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

